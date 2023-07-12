Logo
Tottenham's Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery
Tottenham's Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

12 Jul 2023 04:24AM
Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery on his left hamstring following an injury he sustained in pre-season training, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Having previously suffered with his hamstring it is anticipated that the surgery following this injury will provide a permanent solution to the problem," Tottenham said in a statement.

As a consequence, the left back will not be available for Tottenham's upcoming Asia-Pacific pre-season tour, the club added, during which Spurs will face West Ham United, Leicester City and AS Roma.

Tottenham did not say when the 23-year-old is expected to return to training.

Source: Reuters

