Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tottenham's Skipp to miss rest of season after surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tottenham's Skipp to miss rest of season after surgery

Tottenham's Skipp to miss rest of season after surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 19, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Leicester City's James Maddison Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

27 Apr 2022 12:09AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 12:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery for a groin injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Skipp, who has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the London club this season, last played in a 2-0 league defeat by Chelsea on Jan. 23.

"We can confirm that Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America this morning to repair a pubis injury and will be out for the remainder of the season," Spurs said in a statement.

"The Academy graduate, 21, will now undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training for the pre-season period."

Skipp spent last season on loan at Norwich City in the second-tier Championship before returning to Tottenham and establishing himself as a regular in the team.

Antonio Conte's side, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with five games left in the race for a Champions League qualifying place, host Leicester City on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us