Sport

Tottenham's Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move
Tottenham's Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 20, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

21 Jun 2023 12:42AM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 01:39AM)
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has shut down rumours that he could follow some of Europe's top players to Saudi Arabia anytime soon, adding that money is not his concern at the moment.

Al-Ittihad are keen to sign the South Korea forward for around £50 million (US$63.62 million) and are preparing to offer Son a long-term deal worth 25 million pounds per year, British media have reported.

"I have many things to do in the Premier League," Son said on Tuesday after South Korea's 1-1 friendly draw with El Salvador.

"Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important."

The Saudi Arabian side have signed Karim Benzema on a three-season deal, worth US$165 million according to local media who also report N'Golo Kante is set to sign for the club next from Chelsea.

Source: Reuters

