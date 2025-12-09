Tottenham's Udogie ruled out of Slavia Prague Champions League clash

LONDON, Dec 8 : Tottenham Hotspur will be without left back Destiny Udogie until January due to a hamstring injury, manager Thomas Frank said on Monday ahead of welcoming Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

The Italy defender sustained the injury in the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United last week and missed the 2-0 Premier League home win over Brentford on Saturday.

"Destiny picked up a hamstring injury in the end of the Newcastle game, so he's out until January unfortunately," Frank told reporters.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 22 European home games and need a victory on Tuesday to improve their chances of finishing in the top eight in the league phase.

Tottenham are 16th after a 5-3 defeat at Paris St Germain last month but will take momentum into Tuesday's visit of Slavia Prague, who are 31st, after the victory against Brentford - only their second home win in the Premier League this season.

"Definitely, it's always good to build and get the momentum to get more consistent and good performances," Frank said.

"We really try to build on that tomorrow night. We have a good opportunity against a good Slavia Prague team that we've studied a lot and they make it difficult.

"It's a game where we respect the opponent a lot but it's about us, to make sure we perform well and continue with the forwardness and directness we had in the offensive play."

While Spurs' Premier League form has been patchy, they have been consistent in the Champions League with their only loss in five games being in Paris.

Victory on Tuesday would put them in a very strong position for at least a playoff spot.

"It's a very important one playing at home (where) we have a perfect record so far, can we continue that?" Frank said. "Three points tomorrow would be a massive step in the first bit which is to qualify for the playoff round.

"And then if, and when hopefully, we qualify for that, we can look further ahead."

Tottenham's final two games are at home to Borussia Dortmund and away to Eintracht Frankfurt.