Tough schedule is no problem for Bayern ahead of Leverkusen clash-coach Kompany

MUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich's busy match schedule with three matches in seven days will not shift the focus of the German champions ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match against visiting Bayer Leverkusen, said coach Vincent Kompany on Friday.

The Bavarians host improving Leverkusen and are looking for a record-extending 15th win in 15 matches across all competitions this season before then travelling to Paris St Germain for the Champions League next week.

Bayern have already set a record for Europe's top five leagues after beating Cologne 4-1 in the German Cup second round on Wednesday to make it 14 wins from 14 matches across all competitions.

"For me this is a top match (against Leverkusen)," Kompany told a press conference. "There is also a bit of the rivalry from the past two seasons."

Leverkusen were undefeated champions in 2024 and runners-up to Bayern last season. They are still on a league-record 37-match unbeaten streak in away games and are on 17 points in fifth place, with Bayern leading the title race on 24.

"I am not here to decide who our main title rivals are. The only thing that matters for me is to win tomorrow. But fact is the rivalry is still there, and we cannot underestimate them because of what they have done in the past weeks," Kompany added.

Leverkusen are on a four-game winning run themselves in the Bundesliga, having turned their season around with the arrival of coach Kasper Hjulmand following the sacking of Erik ten Hag after just two league games.

They also sold half a dozen key players in the close season, including Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, but signed a string of talented players as well.

"In our calendar there is no tough phase with three games in six matches. We are used to that and it is not that we suddenly have different goals because our schedule is difficult," Kompany said.

Bayern's winning run since the start of the season is a record for a club from the big-five European leagues with the previous best mark set by AC Milan with 13 wins in the 1992-93 campaign.

"Leverkusen under the new coach have gathered 16 of 18 possible points," Kompany said. "So they have this top form again in the Bundesliga and are dangerous in front of goal. They lost a lot of talent but they bought a lot of talent as well."