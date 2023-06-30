Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tour de France beefs up security to foil potential disruption on the road
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tour de France beefs up security to foil potential disruption on the road

Tour de France beefs up security to foil potential disruption on the road
Cycling - Tour de France - UAE Team Emirates Training - Mungia, Spain - June 30, 2023 UAE Team Emirates riders during practice ahead of the Tour de France REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tour de France beefs up security to foil potential disruption on the road
Cycling - Tour de France - UAE Team Emirates Training - Mungia, Spain - June 30, 2023. UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar before practice ahead of the Tour de France REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
30 Jun 2023 06:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BILBAO, Spain : Two motorbikes from the French gendarmerie's intervention brigade will ride ahead of the Tour de France peloton to prevent protesters from disrupting the race after several incidents last year.

"Two motorbikes will work as a duo. Our goal is to be able to bring an immediate response and avoid the race being stopped," gendarmerie captain Jean-Francois Prunet told team sporting directors in an organisers' briefing, of which Reuters obtained a recording on Friday.

"We want to detect movements (in the crowd) that could lead to the race being halted. It should protect the race. I'm asking you firmly to be disciplined if something should happen. Stay on the right side of the road. Do not get out of your cars to go see the riders, let us intervene so that the race can re-start.

"Those two motorbikes will be here for the safety of the riders."

No link was made by Prunet with the riots that have hit France in the last two days after a teenager was shot dead by police on Tuesday.

Last year, the race was stopped for about 10 minutes by climate activists during the 10th stage and two more attempts to disrupt the race were also made.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.