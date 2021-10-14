Tour de France fan who caused huge opening day crash goes on trial

The spectator behind one of the biggest pile-ups in Tour de France history goes on trial Thursday (Oct 14) after being charged with injuring dozens of riders on the cycling race's first day last June.

The 31-year-old French woman, whose identity was withheld after she was targeted by a torrent of online abuse, has already told prosecutors of being ashamed at her "stupidity".

She was hoping to get a sign noticed by TV cameras saying "Allez, Opi-Omi", using the German terms for "grandpa and granny", a nod to her family's German roots.

But she stepped out too far in front of the tightly packed peloton as it sped along a narrow road toward the finish at Landerneau in western France.

German rider Tony Martin was unable to avoid bumping into her and fell, forcing dozens of riders to crash while others swerved into the crowds of onlookers.