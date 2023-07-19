Tour de France leader Vingegaard tested four times in last two days

COURCHEVEL, France: Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard has undergone four anti-doping tests in the last two days, including one an hour before the start of Wednesday's (Jul 19) 17th stage, his Jumbo-Visma team said.

Vingegaard extended his overall lead to one minute and 48 seconds over second-placed Tadej Pogacar with a stunning performance in Tuesday's individual time trial, which he won by 1:38.

Pogacar was second in the stage.

"It was already the fourth in two days," a Jumbo-Visma spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are perfectly fine with it ... We've been asking the International Cycling Union (UCI) to act like this actually."

Pogacar and his team mates were also tested on Wednesday morning an hour before the start in Saint Gervais, a UAE Emirates spokesperson told Reuters.

Since 2021, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has been handling testing in cycling.

On the Tour de France, the overall leader is tested every day and every stage winner has to undergo an anti-doping test as well.