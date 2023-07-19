Logo
Tour de France leader Vingegaard tested four times in last two days
Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard wearing the yellow jersey acknowledges spectators ahead of stage 17 on Jul 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

19 Jul 2023 09:01PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 09:12PM)
COURCHEVEL, France: Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard has undergone four anti-doping tests in the last two days, including one an hour before the start of Wednesday's (Jul 19) 17th stage, his Jumbo-Visma team said.

Vingegaard extended his overall lead to one minute and 48 seconds over second-placed Tadej Pogacar with a stunning performance in Tuesday's individual time trial, which he won by 1:38.

Pogacar was second in the stage.

"It was already the fourth in two days," a Jumbo-Visma spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are perfectly fine with it ... We've been asking the International Cycling Union (UCI) to act like this actually."

Pogacar and his team mates were also tested on Wednesday morning an hour before the start in Saint Gervais, a UAE Emirates spokesperson told Reuters.

Since 2021, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has been handling testing in cycling.

On the Tour de France, the overall leader is tested every day and every stage winner has to undergo an anti-doping test as well.

Source: Reuters/px

