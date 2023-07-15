Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tour de France stage 14 resumes after big crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tour de France stage 14 resumes after big crash

Tour de France stage 14 resumes after big crash
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil - France - July 15, 2023 Team DSM–Firmenich's Romain Bardet receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tour de France stage 14 resumes after big crash
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil - France - July 15, 2023 Team DSM–Firmenich's Romain Bardet receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tour de France stage 14 resumes after big crash
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil - France - July 15, 2023 EF Education–EasyPost's James Shaw receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tour de France stage 14 resumes after big crash
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Roanne to Belleville-En-Beaujolais - France - July 13, 2023 Movistar Team's Alex Aranburu Deba, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero and Gregor Muhlberger during the presentation at Le Scarabee arena ahead of stage 12 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
15 Jul 2023 07:58PM (Updated: 15 Jul 2023 08:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANNEMASSE, France :The 14th stage of the Tour de France resumed following a 25-minute stop after several riders were involved in a massive crash at the back of the peloton on Saturday.

The incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left in the stage, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher.

South African Louis Meintjes, who was 13th in the general classification, also pulled out.

"Several riders sustained bruises and we can expect more to abandon," Tour doctor Gilles Mercier said.

Colombian Esteban Chaves was one of them as he pulled out 134km from the finish in Morzine.

None of the overall leaders were involved in the crash.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.