Sport

Tour de France stage 14 gets off to crash-marred start
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil - France - July 15, 2023 Team DSM–Firmenich's Romain Bardet receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil - France - July 15, 2023 Team DSM–Firmenich's Romain Bardet receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil - France - July 15, 2023 EF Education–EasyPost's James Shaw receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Roanne to Belleville-En-Beaujolais - France - July 13, 2023 Movistar Team's Alex Aranburu Deba, Matteo Jorgenson, Antonio Pedrero and Gregor Muhlberger during the presentation at Le Scarabee arena ahead of stage 12 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
15 Jul 2023 07:58PM (Updated: 15 Jul 2023 08:44PM)
ANNEMASSE, France :There were scenes of tears and pain as the 14th stage of the Tour de France turned into carnage, being halted for 25 minutes after a massive crash at the back of the peloton before two more riders hit the deck hard later on Saturday.

The main incident occurred on a slippery descent with 146km left in the stage, with Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero forced to abandon the race after being carried off on a stretcher.

South African Louis Meintjes, who was 13th in the general classification, also pulled out, before Colombian Esteban Chaves threw in the towel 134km from the finish in Morzine.

None of the overall leaders were involved in the crash.

In the descent of the Col de Saxel, France's Romain Bardet, second in the 2016 Tour de France, crashed on a bend at 60kph and after a long discussion with doctors, pulled out of the race, hiding tears behind his hands.

Chaves's EF EasyPost team mate James Shaw crashed along with Bardet and the Briton was carried away on a stretcher.

Source: Reuters

