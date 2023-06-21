Logo
Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege
Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - England & Soccer Aid World XI Training - Motspur Park, London, Britain - June 7, 2018 Soccer Aid World XI's Yaya Toure during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

21 Jun 2023 01:05AM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 01:30AM)
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was named assistant manager at Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege on Tuesday (Jun 20), the club said.

The 40-year-old, who earned more than 100 caps for the Ivory Coast during his playing career, is the final addition to the team of coach Carl Hoefkens, who was appointed on Friday.

Toure, formerly a player at Monaco and Barcelona, among others, was briefly an assistant coach at Ukrainian First League side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny, both in 2021.

Standard Liege were sixth in the 2022-23 regular season.

Source: Reuters

