Townsend selects all new front row for Scotland

March 5 : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named a new front row among five changes to his starting XV for the visit of France to Murrayfield for their crucial top-of-the-table Six Nations Championship clash on Saturday.

Scotland can overtake France in the standings with a victory in what has been a mixed campaign to date that includes wins over England and Wales, but a loss in Italy.

Loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman and hooker George Turner are elevated from the bench to start, while tighthead prop D’arcy Rae will make a first appearance in 2026.

Jack Dempsey is back from injury at number eight, while Gregor Brown switches from flanker to lock as Matt Fagerson moves from the back of the scrum to blindside flanker.

Scott Cummings keeps his place in the second row, while Rory Darge starts again at flanker.

There is one change to the backline with wing Darcy Graham to start as Duhan van der Merwe, with whom he shares Scotland’s try-scoring record (35), drops out of the matchday 23.

Scrumhalf Ben White is alongside flyhalf Finn Russell, while captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones are the centre-pairing.

Blair Kinghorn makes up a back three with wings Kyle Steyn and Graham.

France lead the Six Nations table with 15 points, followed by Scotland, who have 11.

The Scots have lost their last three matches against the French but did win 25-21 at Murrayfield in 2023.

Scotland team:

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Kyle Steyn, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-D’arcy Rae, 2-George Turner, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Freddy Douglas, 21-Josh Bayliss, 22-George Horne, 23-Tom Jordan