Townsend unhappy with Scotland's finish in win over Italy
Townsend unhappy with Scotland's finish in win over Italy

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v France - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - February 26, 2022 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

13 Mar 2022 01:09AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 01:09AM)
ROME : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was pleased with his team’s 33-22 Six Nations victory over Italy in Rome on Saturday, though admitted a repeat of their poor finish to the game would see them punished by better teams.

Scotland scored five tries in a helter-skelter contest at the Stadio Olimpico, but also allowed Italy to cross for three, the home side having managed only one try in the entire Six Nations before this game.

Two of those Italy scores came in the final 20 minutes, a period in which Scotland did not manage a single point.

"We're delighted with the win, it's been a tough venue for Scotland over the years," Townsend told BBC Radio Scotland. "We played well until the 50-minute mark and after that we weren't as good. But that's the best I've seen Italy play over the last couple of seasons."

Putting in a full 80-minute performance is something Scotland have spoken about a lot in recent times and, given the fact that Italy have now lost 36 games in a row in the Six Nations, they might have hoped for one here.

But Townsend admitted they had let their intensity drop and that affected their defensive shape, which was a little loose throughout the game.

"Maybe we thought they'd crack but you have to keep your intensity up against all opposition," he said.

"We pride ourselves on how we defend, the effort and physicality. The last 20 minutes wasn't good. We'll take confidence from the win into next week, which will be an even bigger challenge."

Scotland finish their campaign against Ireland next Saturday in Dublin, where they have not won since a 23-20 victory at Croke Park in 2010.

They have one win in their last 11 games at all venues against the Irish.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

