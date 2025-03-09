Townsend urges Scotland to cut error count as France loom

EDINBURGH : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend wants his side to be more clinical in the opponent's 22 and cut out unforced errors ahead of a crunch Six Nations clash with table-toppers France in Paris next Saturday.

Scotland defeated Wales 35-29 at Murrayfield to move within five points of Six Nations leaders France, but after a superb opening half in which they led 28-8 at the break, they allowed the visitors to come back into the contest with some sloppy play.

There was plenty of Welsh grit on show, but Scotland also allowed their visitors to stay in the game with poor finishing and errors that led to turnovers, with the hosts conceding 13 in the game to Wales' six.

"Very pleased with the start of the game and how we continued throughout the first half. We did talk at halftime about building on that lead," Townsend told BBC.

"Sometimes it's difficult. The opposition, who are a quality team, can get things right. They got more ball in the second half. Sometimes changes from the bench aren't smooth.

"We're disappointed with not scoring when we had a couple of chances in the last five minutes, and conceding those tries."

Scotland will face a mighty challenge against a buoyant French side that thumped champions Ireland 42-27 in Dublin earlier on Saturday, even if that defeat appears to have come at a cost with scrumhalf Antoine Dupont suffering a knee injury.

"We've got to make sure we don't give them (France) momentum, any easy opportunities to get on the ball," Townsend said of the game in Paris.

"They're so dangerous off the counter-attack, or if you make an error, they usually score on the back of it. They're very strong in the forwards with their pick-and-go game and set piece.

"They've been outstanding in every game so far in the Six Nations. It's our biggest challenge. With the learnings we've had this year and how we played to start that game, we can really give it a crack next week."