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Trabzonspor goalkeeper Onana escapes injury in car crash in Turkey
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Trabzonspor goalkeeper Onana escapes injury in car crash in Turkey

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Onana escapes injury in car crash in Turkey

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Trabzonspor - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 1, 2025 Trabzonspor's Andre Onana in action with Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

23 Oct 2026 08:48PM
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ANKARA, Oct 23 : Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana escaped injury after being involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident in northern Turkey following his team's UEFA Conference League match on Thursday, Turkish media reported.

The 30-year-old Cameroon international, who is on loan from Manchester United, was driving home with his family after the 2-0 victory over Scottish side Hearts when the accident occurred in the Yomra district of Trabzon, local news outlet 61Saat said.

Another vehicle struck Onana's car from behind, pushing it into a vehicle ahead, the report said. Onana and his family escaped unharmed, while club officials went to the scene to check on his condition.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed that Onana was in good condition following the accident, according to media reports. The goalkeeper joined the Turkish club on loan from Manchester United in 2025.

Source: Reuters
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