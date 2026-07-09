Trabzonspor sign winger Simsir from Midtjylland for 13 million euros

July 8 : Trabzonspor have signed winger Doguhan Aral Simsir from Danish club Midtjylland for 13 million euros ($14.86 million), the Turkish Super Lig club said on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor said it would pay Midtjylland 13 million euros in seven instalments for the 24-year-old player and that the Danish club would also receive 15 per cent of any future transfer profit.

The club said Danish-born Simsir, who also has Turkish citizenship, had signed a four-year contract worth two million euros per season.

($1 = 0.8751 euros)