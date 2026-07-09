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Trabzonspor sign winger Simsir from Midtjylland for 13 million euros
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Trabzonspor sign winger Simsir from Midtjylland for 13 million euros

Trabzonspor sign winger Simsir from Midtjylland for 13 million euros

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Turkey v North Macedonia - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - June 1, 2026 Turkey's Aral Simsir REUTERS/Umit Bektas

09 Jul 2026 02:34AM
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July 8 : Trabzonspor have signed winger Doguhan Aral Simsir from Danish club Midtjylland for 13 million euros ($14.86 million), the Turkish Super Lig club said on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor said it would pay Midtjylland 13 million euros in seven instalments for the 24-year-old player and that the Danish club would also receive 15 per cent of any future transfer profit.

The club said Danish-born Simsir, who also has Turkish citizenship, had signed a four-year contract worth two million euros per season.

($1 = 0.8751 euros)

Source: Reuters
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