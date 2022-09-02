Transfer window a good mix for Juventus, says Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was happy with the way the transfer market concluded for the Turin-based club and that young players should get more playing time this season.

Juventus are still unbeaten in Serie A after four games, with two wins and two draws, ahead of Saturday's clash against Fiorentina.

The club were busy in the last days of the transfer window, bringing in Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes on loan from Paris St Germain, while sending out Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria to Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively.

"The club has done very well in the transfer market, both incomings and outgoings," Allegri told a news conference on Friday.

"At the start of the transfer market we all had one common goal: to keep young players in the team and get them playing.

"Fabio Miretti has already had an impact, whilst I'm glad Nicolo Fagioli stayed. Then there are Federico Gatti and Moise Kean - who is training well and is calm."

While Allegri did not disclose whether new arrival Paredes would make his debut on Saturday, he offered the Argentine international words of encouragement.

"He came with great enthusiasm and increases the quality of our midfield," Allegri said.

"With him, (Manuel) Locatelli, Fagioli and Miretti, we have high quality players, all the while waiting for (the return of Paul) Pogba.

"Then we have elements with other characteristics such as (Weston) McKennie and (Adrien) Rabiot. I would say that we have mixed everything well, now we just have to think about working well."

Rabiot, however, will not be available for the clash against Fiorentina, as Juve's injury problems continue.

"There will be some changes, also because after less than 72 hours we will play in Paris against Paris St Germain," Allegri said.

"Rabiot and Wojciech Szczesny will both be unavailable.

"The first due to a bad bruise to the thigh... whilst the second is out due to a severe ankle sprain."

Juve's first-choice goalkeeper, who returned against Spezia on Wednesday after he had missed Juve's first three games through a thigh muscle injury, is set to be out for up to 20 days, Italian media reported.

The coach, however, also had good news, as defender Leonardo Bonucci and forward Angel Di Maria are ready to return.

"Bonucci is fine, he trained yesterday for the first time with the team. I will consider whether to play him tomorrow or keep him rested for (the Champions League)," Allegri added.

"Di Maria is also back in optimal condition."