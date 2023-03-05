Traore on target as Wolves stun wasteful Spurs

Adama Traore was on target as a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned a wasteful Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in an entertaining game of two completely contrasting halves at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (Feb 4).

Raul Jiminez, brought on as a replacement for the injured Diego Costa, sent a powerful strike at Fraser Forster in the 82nd minute that the Spurs keeper could only parry into the path of Traore, who made no mistake with his finish.

The win moved Wolves up two places to 13th in the table, while Spurs stay fourth, four points behind third-placed Manchester United, who travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

Wolves, who lost Costa to an apparent knee injury in the first half and failed to muster a single shot before the break, were vastly improved in the second period after their manager Julen Lopetegui introduced Traore at halftime.

They came with inches of taking the lead in the 51st minute, when Nelson Semedo failed to connect Jimenez's cross at the far post and could have been two goals ahead but for Forster, who denied Jiminez from close range after Traore's pinpoint cross.

Spurs hit the woodwork twice in quick succession either side of the break, first through Pedro Porro and then Son, but paid the price for failing to adjust to Wolves' change in formation at halftime.