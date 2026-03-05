Travel chaos threatens Iraq's participation in World Cup playoffs

March 5 : Iraq's participation in the inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico that will decide two berths at this year's World Cup is in doubt because of the travel chaos triggered by the conflict in neighbouring Iran.

The Iraqis are scheduled to play the winners of an earlier tie between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey on March 31 for a spot at the World Cup finals but are concerned they might not be able to get everyone to Mexico.

Iraqi airspace has been closed since the United States and Israel launched air attacks on Iran last weekend and the Islamic Republic responded by firing missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf states and other countries.

"FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation are fully aware of every development regarding our team's situation," the Iraq national team said in a statement.

"Because of airspace closures, our head coach Graham Arnold is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates. In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several players, technical and medical staff from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.

"We assure our loyal supporters that we remain in close contact with both FIFA and the AFC, who are keeping tabs on the situation."

Iraq, who have played only once at the World Cup back in 1986, are favourites to win the playoff and become the ninth Asian team to qualify for the finals.

New Caledonia, Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of Congo will travel to Guadalajara later this month to compete in the other three-way playoff for a ticket to the World Cup finals.

The finals take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.