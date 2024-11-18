Triathlon-Belgium's Van Riel clinches first men's T100 world title in Dubai

Belgian Marten Van Riel overcome the challenge provided by German Rico Bogen to secure the inaugural men's T100 triathlon world championship title on Sunday in Dubai.

Van Riel, 31, entered the final event under significant pressure, having already claimed two wins and a runner-up finish in the season's series. His strong swim, composed cycling, and clinical running performance ensured his victory and the first-ever T100 world title.

"It was tough wearing that number one bib," Van Riel said. "In my head, I knew a podium finish was near, but I focused on winning on the day."

Bogen, the reigning Ironman 70.3 World Champion, kept pace with Van Riel for the majority of the 18-km run but could not maintain his momentum in the final kilometres. His second-place finish in Dubai, coupled with a bronze in San Francisco, elevated him to third in the overall rankings.

"I wanted to prove to the world that I can handle both cold and heat," Bogen said. "Now I know I can do it."

Britain's Alistair Brownlee, battling injuries and penalties throughout the season, clinched his first T100 podium with a bronze, overtaking New Zealand's Kyle Smith despite a slip on gravel during the run.

"Very rarely do things go perfectly, but today the stars aligned," Brownlee said. "I'm thrilled to reach the podium at last."

The victory marks a significant comeback for Van Riel, whose disappointing 22nd place at the Paris 2024 Olympics left him determined to succeed in middle-distance events.

American Taylor Knibb, took the inaugural women's T100 Triathlon World Championship title on Saturday.

(Writing by Angelica Medina in Mexico City)