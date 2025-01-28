Logo
Triathlon-Qatar to host T100 world championship final for next five years
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Knibb from United States runs to the finish line as she finish first at the 2024 T100 Triathlon World Tour at the Escape from Alcatraz race in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 8, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

28 Jan 2025 08:51PM
The final of the T100 triathlon world championship will take place in Qatar for the next five years, organisers said on Tuesday.

The new race series for longer distance triathlon (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run), offering more than $7 million in compensation, was jointly launched last year by the Professional Triathletes Organisation and governing body World Triathlon.

American Taylor Knibb, 26, and Belgian Marten Van Riel, 32, clinched the first women's and men's titles in November, with the final taking place in Dubai.

The 2025 final event will be staged in Doha from Dec. 11-13, with the swim taking place in the Gulf while the bike and run legs will wind around the cities of Doha and Lusail.

Source: Reuters

