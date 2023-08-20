Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Triathlon swimming leg cancelled in Paris 2024 test event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Triathlon swimming leg cancelled in Paris 2024 test event

Triathlon swimming leg cancelled in Paris 2024 test event

Olympics - Paris 2024 holds triathlon test event for the Olympics - Paris, France - August 18, 2023 General view as athletes compete in the elite men triathlon test event in the river seine REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File photo

20 Aug 2023 09:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : The swimming leg of a triathlon test event ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Paris was cancelled on Sunday due to poor water quality in the River Seine, the third such decision this month.

"Water quality tests (...) do not provide the necessary guarantees to properly hold the swimming event," organisers said in a statement.

The mixed relay triathlon test event was switched to a duathlon format as was the case on Saturday for the Para triathlon event.

Organisers also cancelled the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris this month after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the river to dip below minimum health standards.

The city has been working on clean-up efforts to make the Seine swimmable again, as it was during the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.