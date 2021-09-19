Logo
Triathlon: World sprint and relay championships in Bermuda cancelled due to COVID-19
Competitors start in the women's individual triathlon competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on Jul 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Loic Venance)

19 Sep 2021 05:29PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 05:59PM)
This year's World Triathlon sprint and relay Championships have been called off due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in Bermuda, organisers said on Sunday (Sep 19).

The event was scheduled for Oct 15-17 in Bermuda, where COVID-19 cases are at their peak.

The Atlantic island has recorded 4,218 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

Governing body World Triathlon and the Bermuda Local Organising Committee said in a joint statement that they used a tool provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct a risk assessment of the event amid the changing conditions.

"The analysis considered the island's recent spike in COVID-19 infections in addition to the Bermuda Hospital’s elevated Covid-19 patient intake, and the Organising Committee in consultation with World Triathlon made the decision not to proceed with the October event," the statement said.

 

 

Source: Reuters

