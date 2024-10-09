Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Triathlon-World Triathlon expands commercial relationship with PTO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Triathlon-World Triathlon expands commercial relationship with PTO

Triathlon-World Triathlon expands commercial relationship with PTO

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Knibb from United States runs to the finish line as she finish first at the 2024 T100 Triathlon World Tour at the Escape from Alcatraz race in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 8, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

09 Oct 2024 11:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World Triathlon and the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) have signed a 12-year strategic partnership to expand their commercial relationship, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.

The two bodies jointly launched the T100 Triathlon World Tour in January and new anti-doping rules in May.

"We believe that it is both ours and PTO's responsibility to double down on the good work that we've already started and use the great exposure our sport enjoys," World Triathlon President Marisol Casado said in a statement.

The partnership until 2036 will include anti-doping measures, safeguarding and collaboration on rights management and sponsorship.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement