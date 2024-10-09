Triathlon-World Triathlon expands commercial relationship with PTO

World Triathlon and the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) have signed a 12-year strategic partnership to expand their commercial relationship, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.

The two bodies jointly launched the T100 Triathlon World Tour in January and new anti-doping rules in May.

"We believe that it is both ours and PTO's responsibility to double down on the good work that we've already started and use the great exposure our sport enjoys," World Triathlon President Marisol Casado said in a statement.

The partnership until 2036 will include anti-doping measures, safeguarding and collaboration on rights management and sponsorship.