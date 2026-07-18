Tributes pour in for cricket great Sobers after death at 89

July 17 : Tributes poured in on Friday following the death of Garry Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket, at the age of 89.

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 tests between 1954 and 1974, earning a reputation for his aggressive batting, versatility with both pace and spin bowling, and outstanding fielding.

"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," Cricket West Indies wrote.

Cricket West Indies President Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow also expressed his condolences.

"Sir Garfield Sobers has completed his final innings, but his legacy will forever endure in the hearts of our region, and the story of the cricketing world," he wrote in a statement shared by Cricket West Indies.

"On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government and people of Barbados and all those across the world who mourn his passing."

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott described Sobers as a once-in-a-generation talent.

"He was a superstar and such an easy-natured guy. I never heard him complain or bad mouth other players. He had a good heart. He was generous with his time and advice," Boycott wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

"But the most important thing is what he left behind. Anyone who saw him in his pomp will have wonderful memories of a great batsman, the greatest all-rounder, an icon, a once-in-your-lifetime, exceptional cricketer."

Cricket boards around the world also paid tribute to the Barbadian.

"One of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game, Sir Garfield Sobers, has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and Cricket West Indies as we say goodbye to an ICC Hall of Famer," the International Cricket Council wrote on X.

"One of the greatest to ever play the game. Forever in our hearts, Sir Garfield Sobers," England Cricket said on X.

"The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders," the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted.

At county level, Sobers enjoyed a distinguished career with Nottinghamshire, scoring 7,041 runs, including 18 centuries, and taking 281 wickets.

"Cricket's greatest-ever all-rounder, and an iconic figure in Nottinghamshire history. We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers," the county said on X.

Sobers scored 26 test centuries during his international career. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 stood as the highest individual score in test cricket until fellow West Indian Brian Lara surpassed it in 1994.