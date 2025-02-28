Trio lead in weather-affected first round of SA Open

Fredrik From, Sam Bairstow and Darren Fichardt share the lead at seven under-par after bad light cut short the opening day of the DP World Tour’s South African Open at the Durban Country Club on Thursday, with Fichardt still to complete his first round.

The course was under huge puddles of water on Wednesday and the start of the first round was delayed by three hours, leaving a host of golfers to complete their rounds.

From carded two eagles in his 65, both on par fives, while Bairstow managed eight birdies, his round only spoiled by a dropped shot on the par-four seventh.

Fichardt is also seven under-par with four holes to play, and there are a further five golfers a shot back from the leaders.

"I putted really nicely. I hit a few wedges close and then holed a few putts. It was just a good day," Bairstow said.

"Yesterday, walking down the 16th I thought there was no chance (of playing on Thursday morning) but credit to the green staff for the work they've done and getting it playable."

Around half of the 156-player field need to complete their opening rounds on Friday.

The South African Open is one of golf’s oldest national championships having first been played in 1903.