Trio return for Wales as Thomas picked at flyhalf for France test

Wales have been boosted by the return of winger Josh Adams, fullback Liam Williams and lock Dafydd Jenkins for their Six Nations opener against France in Paris on Friday, but number eight Taulupe Faletau will have to wait to make his return.

The experienced Adams and Williams missed much of last season with injury as Wales seek to end a dismal team record run of 12 defeats in a row dating back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup which has put coach Warren Gatland’s position under the spotlight.

Gatland admits his side has been written off ahead of the Six Nations, but says the mood among the players has been positive despite their horror 2024.

"They’ve been outstanding. There’s been a good buzz around the group. They’ve been excellent," Gatland told reporters on Wednesday. "The next couple of days, it’s about coaches taking a step back and allowing the players to lead.

"Part of our thinking was bringing some experience back in and getting some balance in. Having a voice and getting some confidence to those around them," Gatland said of the return of Adams and Williams.

Winger Tom Rogers makes up the back three, with Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins the centre pairing.

Scrumhalf Tomos Williams will be alongside number 10 Ben Thomas, who is usually a centre but picked at flyhalf due to an injury to Sam Costelow and the desire to look at other options beyond Gareth Anscombe.

"We still want to see Ben as a 10 option. He was comfortable about taking on that responsibility," Gatland said. "He’s comfortable defending there. He can handle that."

The side will be captained by Jac Morgan, who has James Botham and number eight Aaron Wainwright with him at the back of the scrum. Faletau needs another week of training.

"He’s just not quite ready," Gatland said. "He’s still part of the squad and he’ll come with us (to France), we’re hoping he’ll play against Italy (in Rome on Feb. 8)."

France also named their side on Wednesday and Gatland knows where the key areas in the game will be.

"Set-piece. There’s some big players. We’ve got to get a platform to work off. Then defensively, to shut down their offloading game," he said.

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Tom Rogers, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Ben Thomas, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan (captain), 6-James Botham, 5-Dafydd Jenkins, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Henry Thomas, 2-Evan Lloyd, 1-Gareth Thomas

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Dan Edwards, 23-Blair Murray.