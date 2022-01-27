Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Triple Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Triple Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires

Triple Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) - Women's 50m Butterfly Finals - Hangzhou, China - December 14, 2018. Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Aly Song

27 Jan 2022 10:59PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Ranomi Kromowidjojo on Thursday announced her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 31.

Kromowidjojo won freestyle gold in the 50 metres and 100 metres in London in 2012, as well as a 4x100 metres relay gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Dutch swimmer has also won 17 world titles and currently holds the short course world record for the 50 metres freestyle with a time of 22.93.

"After 16 years of sport at the top level, my professional swimming career is complete," Kromowidjojo said on social media. "Swimming will always be my passion, but not on a professional level anymore.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us