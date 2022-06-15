Logo
Triple Olympic champion Wlodarczyk to miss rest of season
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Hammer Throw - Medal Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland poses with her gold medal REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

15 Jun 2022 06:20AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 06:20AM)
Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she would miss the rest of the season, including the World Championships, after undergoing surgery for a torn muscle she suffered foiling a break-in earlier this month.

"My faith and optimism have not left me. Now a lot of work awaits me during my rehabilitation. I will do everything to return to the top again," Wlodarczyk wrote on Twitter.

Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, was injured last week after apprehending a thief who attempted to break into her car.

The 36-year-old, who will miss next month's World Athletics Championship, also holds the hammer world record with a throw of 82.98 metres set in 2016.

Source: Reuters

