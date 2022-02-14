Logo
Soccer - Trippier freekick gives Newcastle narrow win over Aston Villa
Sport

Trippier freekick gives Newcastle narrow win over Aston Villa

Trippier freekick gives Newcastle narrow win over Aston Villa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 13, 2022 Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

14 Feb 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 12:45AM)
NEWCASTLE, England: Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier scored for the second successive game as Eddie Howe's side earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

The win moved 17th-placed Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone, with 21 points from 23 games. Villa are six points ahead in 11th.

Newcastle had a penalty overturned by VAR in the 33rd minute when a Calum Chambers foul on Joe Willock was deemed to have taken placed outside the box, but Trippier blasted the resultant freekick through the Villa wall to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Villa showed more adventure after the interval and Ollie Watkins had the ball in the net with a reaction header just after the hour-mark, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following another VAR check.

Clear goal-scoring opportunities, however, were in limited supply for both sides as Newcastle completed the job with a tidy defensive display for their second straight league victory.

Source: Reuters

