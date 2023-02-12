Trossard opens account but leaders Arsenal held by Brentford

LONDON: Arsenal's new signing Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for the Premier League leaders but they were left frustrated as Ivan Toney secured a deserved 1-1 draw for Brentford on Saturday (Feb 11).

The Belgian forward replaced Gabriel Martinelli just past the hour mark with his side struggling and made an almost instant impact to convert a low cross by Bukayo Saka.

An eight-point lead in the table beckoned for Mikel Arteta's side but they never looked comfortable against an enterprising Brentford who should have been ahead by halftime.

Toney, guilty of missing a sitter in the first half, pounced in the 72nd minute to nod in Christian Norgaard's cross.

Despite dropping points for the second week in a row Arsenal lead the table by six points from champions Manchester City with both clubs having played 21 games.

Arsenal have 51 points with City, who host Aston Villa on Sunday, on 45. The top two meet at The Emirates on Wednesday.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion player Trossard said: "Yeah of course it's nice to have the goal as it gets me going but after that it's disappointing they got the equaliser.

"It's a tough one to take. We did everything well. To score against Brentford isn't easy."

FULL VALUE

The Bees, who are eighth with 34 points from 22 games, were full value for their point and exposed some worrying cracks in Arsenal's facade as the hosts pursue a first title since 2004.

Home boss Mikel Arteta kept faith with the side that lost 1-0 at Everton last weekend but for the second week running they misfired.

Arsenal rode their luck in the first half with a well-drilled Brentford comfortable at the back and dangerous whenever they attacked. The match was only minutes old when Rico Henry sliced horribly wide from a low cross.

Brentford then carved open the Arsenal defence again in the 24th minute when Bryan Mbeumo's cut-back was perfect for Toney but he fired against the woodwork with the goal gaping.

Arteta gathered his players around him and barked out instructions during one break in play and the home fans were grumbling when Ben Mee had another chance for Brentford.

Saka poked a shot from a tight angle at visiting goalkeeper David Raya and the hosts did finally put a flowing move together shortly before the break when Martinelli volleyed over.

Toney drilled a shot just wide after the break and Brentford looked set to rue their first-half misses when Saka slid a low pass across the area for Trossard to slot home.

Brentford were finally rewarded though as Toney headed in and a VAR check for offside found in favour of the visitors.