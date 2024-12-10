Logo
Trott to continue as Afghanistan coach until end of 2025
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 15, 2023 Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott celebrates after the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

10 Dec 2024 11:41AM
Jonathan Trott will continue as Afghanistan's head coach until the end of 2025 after being awarded a one-year extension, the country's cricket board said.

Afghanistan made significant progress under former England batsman Trott, reaching the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time earlier this year.

He also guided Afghanistan to victories over former champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at last year's ODI World Cup, where their top-eight finish ensured they will make their Champions Trophy debut next year.

"The decision comes in after his successful two-and-half year tenure during which he made significant contributions to the team's progress and development," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Monday.

Trott will oversee the team during the ODI leg of their multi-format tour of Zimbabwe this month but will miss other matches for personal reasons, the ACB said.

Hamid Hassan will fill in for Trott in Zimbabwe.

Source: Reuters

