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Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary
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Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary

Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary
FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; President Donald Trump (R) looks on from his viewing box next to UFC president Dana White (L) after the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. on the street circuit at National Mall. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images/File Photo
Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary
FILE PHOTO: Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/File Photo
08 Nov 2026 03:13AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2026 03:59AM)
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WASHINGTON, Nov 7 : US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had asked mixed martial arts promoter Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and called on him to bring some fighters along as assistants "even though some are not from our country."

White, chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is a "violent Fighter and Warrior," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump asked for six current or former UFC titleholders to join White, including two athletes from Russia's Dagestan region, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Americans Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and "Kayla Harris," likely a reference to Kayla Harrison; and Amanda Nunes, a Brazilian native who became an American citizen last year. 

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. White and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
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