Trump says World Cup ticket holders will get prioritized visa appointments
18 Nov 2025 04:10AM
WASHINGTON :U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States is setting up a prioritized appointment scheduling system for foreign travelers with tickets to the 104 FIFA World Cup matches that will take place in the United States next year.

"I've directed my administration to do everything within their power to make the 2026 World Cup an unprecedented success," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he announced the new appointment scheduling system.

He said the soccer matches could bring in $30 billion for the United States and generate some 200,000 jobs. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department would still vet all travelers, but had added 400 consular officers to deal with increased demand for visas.

Source: Reuters
