Trump's course to host DP World Tour's Scottish Championship

U.S. President Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeenshire will host the DP World Tour's Scottish Championship, tour organisers said on Tuesday.

The $2.75 million tournament has been added to the 2025 DP World Tour's global schedule from August 7-10 and will be the first European Tour competition to be held at the Trump International Golf Links Scotland.

The Trump Organisation owns the Trump International Golf Links and Turnberry course south of Glasgow.

"Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule," DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Golf governing body the R&A said last month it would like to see Trump's Turnberry course return as host of The Open, but would first need to assess the feasibility of the venue.

The Open Championship, one of golf's four majors, has not been held at Turnberry since 2009. In 2021, after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, the R&A said it would not stage championships at Turnberry.

The Turnberry golf resort was targeted by Greenpeace protesters last month and in March, pro-Palestinian graffiti was daubed on walls at the course and "Gaza is not for sale" painted on one of the greens.