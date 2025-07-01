Tshituka to debut for Springboks against Italy

Loose-forward Vincent Tshituka will make a first test start for South Africa alongside several recalled Rugby World Cup winners for the first test against Italy at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Tshituka, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, impressed in the 54-7 victory over the Barbarians in Cape Town last Saturday, but that was a non-cap game and so will officially debut against the Italians in Pretoria.

Damian Willemse returns at fullback and Handre Pollard takes over from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in an otherwise unchanged backline. Morne van den Berg keeps his place at scrumhalf.

Regular captain Siya Kolisi remains sidelined with injury so the back row of the scrum will feature Tshituka, Marco van Staden and number eight Jasper Wiese, who returns from a long injury absence.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Eben Etzebeth is back to partner Lood de Jager in the second row, while Malcolm Marx starts at hooker with props Ox Nche and Wilco Louw either side of him.

"We have a big squad, and we would like to balance the game time within the group, while at the same time maintaining continuity in selection, and we believe this is the team that will be best suited for what we want to achieve against Italy," coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"If one goes through this team, there are so many leaders, and we were impressed with how Jesse (Kriel) accepted the responsibility of wearing the captain's armband last week."

Lock RG Snyman, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and fullback Willie le Roux are all two-time World Cup winners who will be on the bench this week. If the latter enters the field he will earn a 99th test cap.

The fixture is the first of two tests against Italy this month. The Springboks will also host Georgia on July 19.

South Africa team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel (captain), 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Morne van den Berg, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Vincent Tshituka, 6-Marco van Staden, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Kwagga Smith, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Willie le Roux.