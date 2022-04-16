Logo
Zverev wins epic battle with Sinner to reach Monte Carlo semis
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 15, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 15, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 15, 2022 Italy's Jannik Sinner during his quarter final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 15, 2022 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his quarter final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 14, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his third round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
16 Apr 2022 02:52AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 02:52AM)
MONTE CARLO : Alexander Zverev survived a first-set blip to break Jannik Sinner's resilience and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters with an epic 5-7 6-3 7-6(5) victory on Friday.

The German second seed struggled to stay focussed but eventually tamed his 20-year-old opponent in the deciding tiebreak.

Zverev, who battled for more than three hours with the ninth seed, will next meet either defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Earlier, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first Masters semi-final by beating American Taylor Fritz 2-6 6-4 6-3 and will take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

A terrible service game by Sinner gave Zverev a break for 3-1 but the German failed to hold on to the advantage and the Italian broke back before bagging the opening set.

After an early trade of breaks in the second set, Zverev took a medical timeout and was given a pill by the physiotherapist.

It had the desired effect on the German as he appeared to move more freely to claim the set.

The Italian then appeared to be hampered by a thigh strain and Zverev went on to break for 2-1 in the deciding set. Although Sinner managed to level the set, he produced a woeful double fault to allow Zverev to move 4-3 ahead.

In yet another twist, Sinner broke back for 5-5 and forced a tiebreak but he just could not get over the finishing line, with Zverev sealing victory on his first match point.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

