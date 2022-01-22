Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16

Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his third round match against France's Benoit Paire REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his third round match against France's Benoit Paire REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 France's Benoit Paire in action during his third round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his third round match against France's Benoit Paire REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tsitsipas beats Paire without realising it to reach last 16
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and France's Benoit Paire shake hands after their third round match REUTERS/Morgan Sette
22 Jan 2022 04:40PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 04:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off the incendiary Benoit Paire to reach the Australian Open fourth round on Saturday with a tough 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 win but appeared not to realise the game was over after converting match point.

Paire dunked a forehand into the net on the first of three match points when serving to stay in the match, but fourth seed Tsitsipas walked to the back of the court rather than approach the net.

The Greek turned around at the baseline with a look of surprise on his face, before walking forward to acknowledge Paire.

"I'm pretty glad with that win, Benoit is someone I say is one of the biggest stars in our game," said Tsitsipas, a former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park.

Having held Paire at bay at Rod Laver Arena, the Greek crumbled in the third set tiebreak to let the Frenchman back into the match.

Paire kept in touch to 4-4 in the fourth set before conceding the match points with a double-fault.

Tsitsipas will meet American Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us