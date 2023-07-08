Tsitsipas ends Murray's hopes with comeback win

LONDON : Stefanos Tsitsipas fought off Andy Murray to silence a partisan Centre Court crowd with a superb 7-6(3) 6-7(2) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 victory in a gripping Wimbledon second-round match on Friday.

The 24-year-old Greek trailed by two sets to one after twice Wimbledon champion Murray edged ahead in three tight sets on Thursday night before Wimbledon's curfew halted play mid-battle.

As the match resumed in sparkling sunshine on Friday fifth seed Tsitsipas showed incredible composure to edge a tense fourth set on a tiebreak after both players had been rock solid on serve.

The 36-year-old Murray, who had hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, finally began to look weary in the fifth and Tsitsipas broke Murray's serve for the first time in the match.

Tsitsipas forged ahead and despite squandering a couple of match points at 5-4 he made sure at the third time of asking with a booming ace.