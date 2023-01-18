Logo
Tsitsipas ends Rinky run with dominant display
Sport

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his second round match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his second round match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Australia's Rinky Hijikata after winning his second round match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his second round match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his second round match against Australia's Rinky Hijikata REUTERS/Carl Recine
18 Jan 2023 08:10PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 08:10PM)
MELBOURNE : A dominant Stefanos Tsitsipas proved a step too far for home hope Rinky Hijikata as the Greek third seed eased into the Australian Open third round with a 6-3 6-0 6-2 win on Wednesday.

Wildcard Hijikata, ranked 169th in the world, went toe to toe with Tsitsipas in the early exchanges and looked capable of making it a contest for the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

But Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist last year, seized control when he broke serve in the sixth game and used his superior firepower to great effect as he raced away to victory.

The 21-year-old Hijikata managed to stem a seven-game losing streak at the start of the third but never looked like producing the day's second shock after reigning champion Rafa Nadal was earlier knocked out by American Mackenzie McDonald.

Tsitsipas could become world number one if he claims his first Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open.

In round three he will face a Dutch opponent, either 32nd seed Botic van de Zandschulp or Tallon Griekspoor.

Source: Reuters

