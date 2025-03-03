Tsitsipas feeling refreshed after Dubai success with 'mystery' racket

Stefanos Tsitsipas went nearly a year without a trophy before immediately reaping the rewards of changing his equipment as the Greek captured the Dubai Championships crown on Saturday while playing with a new "mystery" racket.

The 26-year-old's first tour title since Monte Carlo last April ended his long drought in ATP 500 tournaments and vaulted him back into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time since May.

"These are the things we're fighting for as professional tennis players," said Tsitsipas, who climbed to number nine in the world after the latest rankings were released on Monday.

"To be owning a spot in the top 10 is definitely one of the greatest feelings a tennis player can experience. It comes with hard work and sacrifices, but I'm happy that I'm in a position where I can really celebrate."

Tsitsipas, who was ranked as high as number three in 2023 following a run to the Australian Open final that year, endured a worrying slump in recent months and lost in the opening round of his last two Grand Slams.

His all-court game was no longer a threat to opponents and losses against unheralded players began to mount, but changing his racket for Dubai added the firepower he needed to lift his 12th tour-level trophy.

Playing with a blacked out frame as players do when they trial new equipment, Tsitsipas defeated Lorenzo Sonego, Karen Khachanov, Matteo Berrettini and Tallon Griekspoor before downing Felix Auger Aliassime in the final.

"Comfort is one thing that it brings to my game," Tsitsipas had said about his racket ahead of the final. "That's something I was trying to add into my game.

"I've been receiving some of that extra help. I've spoken about how balls and courts have changed over the last couple of years. That's just me trying to adapt to that."

Tsitsipas, who will eye success at Indian Wells and Miami ahead of the European claycourt swing, said it would have been foolish of him not to seek ways to improve his game.

"These changes sometimes are necessary, because you don't want to be stuck in the same pattern," the former French Open runner-up added.

"I feel like it's something refreshing and a good addition so far. It definitely brings that refreshing feeling and adds a bit of life and enthusiasm to my everyday going to work."