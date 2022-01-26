Logo
Tsitsipas hammers Sinner to book Australian Open semis spot
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Italy's Jannik Sinner shake hands after their quarter final match REUTERS/Morgan Sette
26 Jan 2022 04:00PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 04:00PM)
MELBOURNE : Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping it is third time lucky in an Australian Open semi-final following his scintillating performance against Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Wednesday.

A semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, the Greek defeated Italian Sinner 6-3 6-4 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in just over two hours.

Stretched to five sets by Taylor Fritz on Monday, the fourth seed showed no signs of fatigue in a match that started in blazing sunshine but finished under the roof after a storm hit.

The 23-year-old will play the winner of the quarter-final between Russian Daniil Medvedev and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Courtney Walsh; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

