Sport

Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final
Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final

Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final
Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, Spain - April 22, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his semi final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti REUTERS/Albert Gea
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, Spain - April 23, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after winning the Barcelona Open alongside runner-up Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, Spain - April 23, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas acknowledges fans after losing the Barcelona Open final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, Spain - April 23, 2023 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning the final match REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona, Spain - April 23, 2023 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during the final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Nacho Doce
26 Apr 2023 01:32PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 01:57PM)
(Fixes spelling in deadline)

:World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas said his run to the final in Barcelona had served as a reminder of what it felt like to be a strong contender at a tournament again and left him full of confidence heading into this week's Madrid Open.

After missing out on a first Grand Slam title in January with defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, Tsitsipas went out early in Rotterdam and Indian Wells before reaching the fourth round in Miami and the Monte Carlo quarters.

The 24-year-old then bounced back in Barcelona, where he lost to world number two Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, but his recent form has him in good spirits with Roland Garros on the horizon.

Tsitsipas said he had a lot of matches on clay under his belt and he considered himself a "candidate" in Madrid.

"The run I had in Barcelona brought me joy because after the Australian Open I didn't go deep in tournaments," he said.

"Now I've had a first glimpse of what it is to be strong again. Things are looking pretty bright."

Tsitsipas could come up against defending champion Alcaraz in the Madrid final and the Greek said it was difficult to match the world number two's focus and dedication to the sport.

"In order to get there I'd have to spend hours on the court practising, also hours in the gym working out and hours in my room analysing my past performances and trying to get better," he added.

While Alcaraz will be favourite to follow up his Barcelona triumph with the Madrid title, Tsitsipas said the higher altitude of the Spanish capital offered him a "small advantage".

"I'm getting adjusted to that. It's something that I've done pretty well in the past few years. I like the altitude, I think it's good for my game," he said.

Source: Reuters

