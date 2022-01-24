Logo
Tsitsipas outlasts Fritz to reach quarter-finals
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his fourth round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his fourth round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. shake hands after their fourth round match REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his fourth round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Loren Elliott
24 Jan 2022 09:29PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 09:29PM)
MELBOURNE : Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived an attritional fourth-round battle with American Taylor Fritz on Monday, twice coming from a set behind to win 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

At just past midnight on Rod Laver Arena the Greek ended Fritz's resistance to set up a clash with Italian Jannik Sinner when he will be seeking to reach the semi-finals here for the third time in his career.

Tsitsipas looked out of sorts and edgy at times but his greater experience on the big stage eventually told as he got the decisive break in the fifth set before claiming victory.

Fritz, playing in his first Grand Slam fourth round, converted only two of his 15 break points and will rue a missed opportunity to become the first American male to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for two years.

"It was an epic match that's all I can say, I gave everything out there on the court today," the 23-year-old said. "I'm proud of the way I fought.

"I'm overwhelmed. It's too good to be true. I knew it was going to be physical, and I knew I had to be patient and in the end it paid off."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

