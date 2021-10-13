Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells

Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells

Oct 12, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) hits a shot against Fabio Fognini (ITA) during a third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

13 Oct 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 01:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a shaky start to defeat Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday and reach the last-16 at Indian Wells for the first time.

Fognini got off to a strong start by breaking Tsitsipas in the first game and breezed through the opening set thanks to his brilliant return of serves.

But French Open runner-up Tsitsipas clawed his way back into the contest on the back of a strong first serve to win the second set and force a decider.

The Greek second seed then completed the comeback victory to seal his place in the next round against Alex De Minaur, who defeated Cristian Garin in their third-round match.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us