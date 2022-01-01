Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tsitsipas skips ATP Cup singles clash due to elbow issue, wins in doubles rubber
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tsitsipas skips ATP Cup singles clash due to elbow issue, wins in doubles rubber

Tsitsipas skips ATP Cup singles clash due to elbow issue, wins in doubles rubber

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2021 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his group stage match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

01 Jan 2022 05:19PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 09:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his ATP Cup singles match with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday due to a niggling right elbow issue before returning to partner Michail Pervolarakis to win their doubles rubber.

Tsitsipas and Pervolarakis defeated Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski 6-4 5-7 10-8 in the doubles match but Greece suffered a 2-1 loss to Poland after losing both their singles match.

Aristotelis Thanos, who replaced Tsitsipas in the singles tie, lost 6-1 6-2 to Hurkacz, while Kamil Majchrzak defeated Pervolarakis 6-1 6-4 in the second singles match.

Tsitsipas, who had posted pictures of himself on a hospital bed during the off-season following surgery, said he decided to take it "a bit easier" by starting with the doubles match.

"I'm truly relieved that I'm able to feel normal again after years and years of suffering. The concern was kind of something that I expected, but it's not serious. I'm just trying to protect it," the 23-year-old said.

"I've been using some muscles that I haven't been able to use before and it takes a little bit of time to get into the rhythm and get to the level I want to.

"If I'm not able to perform at 100 per cent, for me there's no reason for me to go out there and play."

Tsitsipas was forced to retire from the second round of the Paris Masters and lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in November before withdrawing from the season-ending tournament due to the elbow injury.

He had earlier played down concerns that the injury would derail his campaign at the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 17 saying his withdrawal was a "precautionary step" to ensure he remains fit for the Grand Slam.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru: Editing by Neil Fullick and Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us