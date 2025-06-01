Tsunoda baffled after qualifying last in Spain

BARCELONA :Yuki Tsunoda was lost for an explanation after qualifying last for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix while Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen secured third place on the starting grid.

It was the third Formula One weekend in a row that the Japanese, drafted in from Racing Bulls after two races as replacement for New Zealander Liam Lawson, had failed to make the top 10 shootout.

In Imola he had started in the pit lane after a big crash in the first phase of qualifying and in Monaco lined up in 12th place.

"Since FP1 (first practice) this weekend something has felt off, and it’s a pretty tough result as we’ve tried everything," said Tsunoda.

"We’ve struggled with grip issues and the feeling of the car eating through the tyres all weekend. We tried to solve the issue as much as possible but I don’t think we were able to cure it.

"We’ve tried multiple setups this weekend and it’s strange because my lap today at the end of Q1 (the first phase of qualifying) was pretty clean... the pace didn’t match when I was feeling more confident in the car."

Team boss Christian Horner said Tsunoda, who is out of contract at the end of the season when engine partners Honda are leaving Red Bull to start a new era with Aston Martin, had struggled.

"We went up a little on the downforce to try and help him but it's difficult to understand, we will need to have a look at it," added Horner. "Unfortunately, he will have quite a bit to do tomorrow to make his way up the pack."

While Tsunoda felt the pain, Racing Bulls' French rookie Isack Hadjar - who has been touted as a possible replacement from the junior team - continued to shine with ninth place on the grid.

Horner told reporters on Friday, when asked about future plans, that it was still early days for Tsunoda at Red Bull.

"He’s still settling in. He’s been in Q3, scored points, he’s scored points from the pit lane. He’s had a few incidents as well, so he has a long way to go. We’ll decide. We’ve got plenty of time on our side," he added.

"I think the only thing that we can do is give him time and support and try and get a set-up that he’s got confidence in. Driving these cars is all about confidence, and that’s what he needs to find.

"I think he’ll get there. He’s fast. He’s just got to piece it all together. We keep seeing flashes of performance. We just need to see him put it all together. I think he’s capable of that."