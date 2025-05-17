Logo
Tsunoda crashes heavily in Imola qualifying
Formula One F1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - May 16, 2025 Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda during practice REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

17 May 2025 10:40PM
IMOLA, Italy :Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda crashed heavily in the first phase of qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday and was taken to the Imola circuit medical centre for checks.

The session was halted for repairs to the tyre barriers.

Tsunoda careered off the track and smashed backwards into the tyre wall at turn five, the car lifting into the air with the impact. It then flipped before landing upside down on the roll hoop and righting itself again.

The Japanese driver was able to climb out of the wreckage and appeared to be unhurt.

"Oh my god! I just saw the video. Is he OK?" exclaimed his former Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson over the team radio.

Qualifying resumed after a 15-minute break.

Source: Reuters
